Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / Pickup in consumption, capex key to earnings revival: ICICI Pru MF ED & CIO

Pickup in consumption, capex key to earnings revival: ICICI Pru MF ED & CIO

Naren says investors should take a hybrid approach to navigate global uncertainties

SANKARAN NAREN, executive director and chief investment officer of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Premium

SANKARAN NAREN, executive director and chief investment officer of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Abhishek Kumar
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as the equity market has corrected sharply in the past few months, the valuations in midcaps and smallcaps are concerning, according to SANKARAN NAREN, executive director and chief investment officer of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, Naren says investors should take a hybrid approach to navigate global uncertainties. Edited excerpts:
 
How do you see 2025 panning out for equity as well as debt market investors? 
2024 was a tale of two halves. While globally, economies grappled with high inflation, rising debt, and geopolitical tensions, India showed resilience. In 2025, we see this
Topics : Capex spending in India Capex spending Capex ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon