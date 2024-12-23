Shift to 12-13% growth will create a selective market: Vinit Sambre

Corporate India is transitioning from a period of exceptional earnings growth — exceeding 25 per cent over the past two to three years — to a more sustainable growth trajectory of 12-13 per cent over the next few years, says VINIT SAMBRE, head — equities at DSP Mutual Fund (MF). In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, Sambre explains how this shift will likely create a more selective market environment. Edited excerpts:

2024 proved to be another year of strong equity MF returns across categories. What drove the rally? How is the environment looking for 2025?

The gains