What is your view on the largecap space, considering its relative underperformance?

Valuations for the benchmark Nifty are in comfort zone but small and midcaps are expensive, says Vetri Subramaniam, chief investment officer (CIO), UTI Asset Management Company (AMC). In a telephonic interview with Abhishek Kumar, Subramaniam says pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are reasonably valued. And, their long-term structural growth prospects are in place. Edited excerpts:

