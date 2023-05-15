This time we'll crack the derivatives segment: BSE MD & CEO Ramamurthy

BSE, Asia’s oldest bourse, has failed to make any breakthrough in the derivatives segment. The entire derivatives liquidity pool is with bigger rival National Stock Exchange (NSE). The exchange under its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer SUNDARARAMAN RAMAMURTHY is taking a fresh crack at it by relaunching the Sensex and Bankex derivatives. To attract investors, the exchange has reduced lot sizes and moved the expiry cycle to Friday. It is also engaging with brokers, software developers, and algo traders to boost volume. Ramamurthy says BSE has put in place the right building blocks to make it a success. In conversation with Samie Modak, he explains why the country needs competition in the exchange space. Excerpts:
BSE has made several attempts to find a foothold in the derivatives segment. How confident are you this time around?
We have addressed all factors that have impe
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or