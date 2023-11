Despite the sharp and swift correction in the mid-and small-caps in the last few weeks, SUNIL TIRUMALAI, emerging markets and India Strategist at UBS Securities tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that there is still a lot of richness in mid/small cap valuations that needs to subside before one can be constructive. Edited excerpts:

As a strategy, are you bullish or bearish on the markets as things stand from a short-term perspective?