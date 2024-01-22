Upbeat on debt on rate cut hopes, index inclusion: Trust Mutual Fund CIO

The expected cut in interest rates in the latter half of this calendar year, along with the global index inclusion-driven demand, bodes well for the domestic debt market, says Mihir Vora, chief investment officer (CIO), Trust Mutual Fund.

In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, Vora says investors should look at longer duration to benefit from the decline in interest rates. Edited excerpts:

How do you see 2024 panning out for debt funds? What are the risks that you will watch out for?

The year 2024 is likely to see most central banks cutting rates as their fight against