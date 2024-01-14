Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Valuations stretched and time or price correction likely, says Ajay Tyagi

Tyagi says private banks, consumer services and consumer discretionary look attractive even as the market has turned expensive across most of the segments

Ajay Tyagi, Head of Equities at UTI Asset Management Company
Premium

Ajay Tyagi, Head of Equities at UTI Asset Management Company

Abhishek Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Some of the best-managed banks in India are trading at lower valuations vis-a-vis their long-term averages even as their fundamentals remain strong, says Ajay Tyagi, Head of Equities at UTI AMC. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Tyagi says private banks, consumer services and consumer discretionary look attractive for investments even when the market has turned expensive across most of the segments. Edited excerpts

The market surprised most analysts in 2023 with a sharp rally. Is there scope for the momentum to continue in 2024?
It looks unlikely. In terms of valuations, we are significantly above the long-term averages as far

Also Read

After Reliance's entry into MF industry, Tatas evaluating bid for UTI AMC

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

See greater comfort in largecaps compared to small and midcaps: UTI AMC CIO

HDFC AMC surges 6% on strong Q2 results; NAM India hits 52-week high

Stocks to Watch today: Vedanta, JSW Infra, UTI AMC, Autos, MGL, Adani Green

Eyeing Rs 100 trn AUM, 100 mn investors by 2030 for mutual funds: Amfi CEO

Don't shun midcaps, smallcaps just because they surged 40-50%: Invesco CIO

Commercials back rupee-denominated borrowing: HSBC India's Amitabh Malhotra

India's relative position at its strongest in many years: Raj Balakrishnan

Next year will be equally robust for IPOs: IIFL Securities' Nipun Goel

Topics : UTI AMC Indian markets stock market trading IT sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon