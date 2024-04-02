We don't sense any significant nervousness among investors: Saion Mukherjee

SAION MUKHERJEE, managing director and head of equity research for India at Puneet Wadhwa in a one-on-one chat in Mumbai that sticky inflation and delay in rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve can emerge as a concern for the markets. Edited excerpts: As the markets enter the new fiscal year, they are keenly eyeing the outcome of the general elections back home and the policies that the new government may unveil., managing director and head of equity research for India at Nomura tellsin a one-on-one chat in Mumbai that sticky inflation and delay in rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve can emerge as a concern for the markets. Edited excerpts:

There are expectations of a harsh summer this time around. Are equity investors, too, likely to sweat it out in the markets in 2024?