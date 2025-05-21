DRHP filings hit 10-year high in 2025 despite muted IPO launches

The filing of draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) remained robust in 2025, signifying continued optimism in the initial public offering (IPO) market despite the broader market sell-off and slowdown in primary market activity this year.

From January to May 2025, 85 firms filed their DRHPs with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the highest number in over a decade for this period.

Some marquee names that filed their offer documents include Tata Capital, Urban Company, and Canara Robeco Asset Management. A DRHP is a preliminary prospectus filed ahead of an IPO that contains essential information such as the