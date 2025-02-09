Ed-tech unicorn LEAD Group eyes IPO within 12-18 months: Smita Deorah

Home-grown school ed-tech unicorn LEAD Group is eyeing a public listing within the next 12 to 18 months, co-founder and co-chief executive officer Smita Deorah told Business Standard.

“We are working towards achieving a certain Ebitda margin level to give public markets confidence in the profitability of our model. We have to stay the course for another 12 to 18 months and then move towards an IPO,” she said.

Deorah said that given the market dynamics, the company will remain flexible. However, in terms of readiness, it is working in that direction. “We have spoken to a few advisers who