FMCG distributors' body urges Sebi to halt loss-making quick commerce IPOs

This comes on the back of Zepto making a confidential filing with Sebi for its $1.22 billion initial public offering.

“Our members have faced sustained and severe market disruption due to deep discounting, predatory pricing, and cash-burn-led market capture strategies, funded almost entirely through repeated private capital infusions,” the letter said, as seen by Business Standard.

The letter said the supply chain has faced disruption due to deep discounting, predatory pricing, and cash-burn-led market capture strategies, funded through repeated private capital infusions, which have hurt the trade.

It said it has already filed a formal complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) about predatory pricing and anti-competitive conduct by quick commerce platforms.

Why is AICPDF raising concerns over quick commerce IPO filings? AICPDF also highlighted in its letter that Swiggy has already completed its initial public offering and an offer for sale, which allowed early investors to exit at scale, and Zomato followed the same pattern.

An email sent to Zepto did not elicit response. “Zepto has now formally applied for an IPO, signalling that another heavily cash-burning quick commerce entity may imminently access public markets while competition investigations into the sector remain ongoing,” the letter said.

Sources however confirmed that the company has no pending inquiry with CCI. "Having a pending case with CCI is not a hurdle for an IPO. Some other companies too have had such complaints but are now listed," said a source.

The letter said an exit-driven IPO pattern, sustained losses and subsidised pricing are used to acquire market share; valuations are built on gross merchandise value rather than profitability; and public listings are then used as liquidity events for early investors — often through substantial offer-for-sale components — rather than as instruments for raising durable growth capital.

What has AICPDF asked Sebi to do? AICPDF asked for an immediate moratorium or suspension on new initial public offering filings or approvals by quick commerce and closely related ecommerce entities, including those that have already applied, such as Zepto, until the CCI’s investigations and AICPDF’s submissions are conclusively addressed. It also sought strict restriction or conditioning of offer-for-sale in the sector, enhanced red herring prospectus disclosures for cash-burn companies, escrow or restricted-use conditions on fresh issue proceeds, and retail investor protection safeguards.