Industrial, consumer discretionary sectors lead 2025 IPO charge

Industrials and consumer-facing businesses now head the tally of IPO deals in 2025, while traditional heavyweights like financial services and IT have played a narrower but high-value role

initial public offerings, IPO

Niche players—ranging from agriculture to solar energy—and new-age companies are also beginning to carve out a space for them.

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

India’s IPO market are rewriting the rules of sectoral dominance, with a diverse slate of companies entering the stock market arena.
 
Industrials and consumer-facing businesses now head the tally of IPO deals in 2025, while traditional heavyweights like financial services and IT have played a narrower but high-value role.
 
According to Prime Infobase data, the industrial sector has emerged as the forerunner with nine IPOs so far this year, closely followed by consumer discretionary with seven.
 
This marks a clear break from the previous era when financial services and information technology routinely dominated new listings.
 
These two sectors saw only one but sizable deal –from the likes HDB Financial and Hexaware—so far this year. This a shift away signals a maturity and more acceptance for IPOs from industries which otherwise have faced resistance, said experts.
 

Meanwhile, the healthcare has seen its march continue, with the sector seeing regular stream of issuances.  In the last three years, 17 firms from the healthcare sector have raised Rs 26,672 crore from IPOs. 
 
Conversely, FMCG—a otherwise dominant theme—is yet to make its mark on this year’s IPO roster.
 
“When going for an IPO, a good growth trajectory should be evident. If your sector is facing headwinds, one will have to wait it out,” said Ajay Garg, chairman and group managing director of Equirus. He also expects that the composition of financial sector IPOs will move away from lending-centric models toward more capital-market-centric companies as changing market dynamics take hold.
 
The IPO pipeline somewhat reinforces the story. The upcoming issues are dominated from sectors such as engineering, power generation, and healthcare players. The financial sector is also expected to see an uptick both in value and volumes terms, with over a dozen deals in the pipeline.
 
Information technology, chemicals, and food processing companies too have seen substantial IPO filings. 
 
Niche players—ranging from agriculture to solar energy—and new-age companies are also beginning to carve out a space for them.
 
“While issuances in the late 2010s were dominated by companies from the financial sector, it has been heartening to now see this getting broad based. On one hand you have several traditional manufacturing companies, on the other are the new age technology companies,” said Pranav Haldea, Managing Director of Prime Database group.
 
Currently, there are over 70 companies together looking to mobilise Rs 1.2 trillion sitting on Sebi approvals to launch IPOs. Meanwhile, there are close to 90 more looking to launch IPOs worth Rs 1.4 trillion awaiting Sebi nod.  
 

Topics : IPO Markets News IPOs

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

