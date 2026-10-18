IPO review: Jio Platforms' ₹30,213 crore mega offer is at a minor premium

The company has incurred substantial capital expenditure to build its comprehensive infrastructure and spectrum assets. However, the investment case will be justified only if it reflects on the financials. Given that the company will use the IPO proceeds to pay debt, there should be savings on finance costs, lower leverage and improved profitability.

Over financial years 2024-26 (FY24-26), JPL has grown its revenue and operating profit at an annual rate of 15.8 and 17.8 per cent, respectively. While, net profit grew at 18.4 per cent over this period. Piyush Pandey and Heet Shah of Centrum Research believe it is well positioned to sustain industry-leading growth over the medium to long term, on the back of network leadership, large scale infrastructure, and a deepening digital ecosystem. On the revenue and profitability front, there are multiple triggers, such as improved subscriber mix, premium offerings and monetisation of digital services. But the biggest near term boost to financials, in a highly consolidated market with the top three holding over 97 per cent of wireless broadband subscribers, will be tariff hikes. Centrum expects a 12 per cent tariff hike over the next three-four months that will support growth in average revenue per user (ARPU).

At the price band of ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 apiece, JPL is valued at 31.7-33.3 times FY26 earnings per share. On the enterprise value to earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation (Ebitda) metric (EV/Ebitda) the company is valued at 15-15.6 times FY26 financials.

Emkay Research says that the issue is reasonably priced compared to growth it has registered. Analysts led by Pranav Kshatriya have a “subscribe” rating to the issue, given its market leadership, pricing power, growth levers and execution record.

On one-year forward (FY28) estimates, the stock is valued at 10.5 to 12 times EV/Ebitda and this is at a 12-17 per cent premium to the current implied multiple for Airtel’s India business. Motilal Oswal Research points out that Jio is the market leader in both wireless and home broadband. It has a greater sway on industry’s pricing architecture. However, the brokerage believes that there is no case for a significant discount for Bharti (vs JPL), given Bharti’s superior free cash flow (FCF) generation and higher return on capital employed (RoCE).

With easy subscriber gains likely ending, tariff hikes might be the primary driver of earnings growth, Nomura Research said. Investors with a medium to long-term investment perspective can consider the issue, it said.

While it is not reflecting fully on the operational and financial metrics, JPL has multiple things going in its favour. Among them are ownership of the backend (its own autonomous network integrated with an artificial intelligence (AI) engine to manage traffic), hardware (set-top boxes, routers, phones), customised operating systems and digital applications (JioTV, JioCloud), which has helped it reduce dependency on third party vendors, gain cost benefits and innovate faster.

Among the key monetisation possibilities is international expansion where the company can replicate its success of AI-driven network automation and digital services platforms in overseas markets. Strategic partnerships with local telecom companies and managed service providers will help it expand beyond India, without replicating the entire domestic infrastructure footprint. This is expected to create additional revenue streams.

In India, the company, which has 533 million subscribers, 50 per cent share of wireless broadband, and 42.6 per cent share of fixed broadband, seeks to diversify its revenue streams and increase spends per customer by strengthening its presence in enterprise services, cloud computing and the Internet of Things. In home broadband, Jio seeks to expand the market through the fixed wireless access service to remote areas and increase per user revenue in the wired broadband space.