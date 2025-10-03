Friday, October 03, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / IPO / Making a beeline: IPO filing tally nears 200 this year, most in 3 decades

Making a beeline: IPO filing tally nears 200 this year, most in 3 decades

Number of applications surpasses combined submissions in first nine months of 2023 and 2024

India Inc, IPO, stock market listing
premium

Samie ModakSundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rush among Indian companies to go public has surged to levels unseen in almost 30 years, with at least 185 firms filing their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) so far this calendar year. That equates to nearly one filing for initial public offering (IPO) every working day, highlighting a robust pipeline of upcoming listings.
 
These companies are collectively aiming to raise roughly ₹2.72 trillion.
 
According to data compiled by PRIME Database, this marks the strongest DRHP filing tally since 1996, when 428 firms sought to enter India’s equity markets. Notably,
Topics : IPO India Inc stock market listing
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon