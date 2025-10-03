Making a beeline: IPO filing tally nears 200 this year, most in 3 decades

The rush among Indian companies to go public has surged to levels unseen in almost 30 years, with at least 185 firms filing their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) so far this calendar year. That equates to nearly one filing for initial public offering (IPO) every working day, highlighting a robust pipeline of upcoming listings.

These companies are collectively aiming to raise roughly ₹2.72 trillion.

According to data compiled by PRIME Database, this marks the strongest DRHP filing tally since 1996, when 428 firms sought to enter India’s equity markets. Notably,