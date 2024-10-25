Market mystery: Why retail investors shun some of the biggest IPOs

The main board initial public offering (IPO) market is quite bullish with 64 such issues being listed on stock exchanges till Tuesday this year, the highest in more than five calendar years. As many as 63 IPOs were floated in 2021 but in the entire year.

As many as 43 IPOs were issued till October 29 in 2021 with an aggregate amount of Rs 73,525 crore compared to Rs 92,631 crore in the same period roughly this year.

Only one IPO – by Hyundai Motors India – did not get full subscription from retail investors this year despite it being