NewMe plans to launch 20 new stores by 2025, aspires for IPO in 3-5 years

Bengaluru-headquartered fashion-tech brand NewMe plans to launch about 20 new stores across India by the end of 2025. Furthermore, it is expected to go public in three to five years.

“We are looking to open about 20 stores nationwide and are pushing hard for Kolkata, Shillong, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, and others. We aspire to file for an initial public offering (IPO) in the next three to five years,” said Sumit Jasoria, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), NewMe, in a conversation with Business Standard.

Jasoria highlighted that the brand aims to bridge the gap between pricing and aesthetics, focusing mainly