Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / IPO / NewMe plans to launch 20 new stores by 2025, aspires for IPO in 3-5 years

NewMe plans to launch 20 new stores by 2025, aspires for IPO in 3-5 years

Jasoria highlighted that the brand aims to bridge the gap between pricing and aesthetics, focusing mainly on Gen Z

Sumit Jasoria, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), NewMe
Premium

Sumit Jasoria, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), NewMe

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-headquartered fashion-tech brand NewMe plans to launch about 20 new stores across India by the end of 2025. Furthermore, it is expected to go public in three to five years.
 
“We are looking to open about 20 stores nationwide and are pushing hard for Kolkata, Shillong, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, and others. We aspire to file for an initial public offering (IPO) in the next three to five years,” said Sumit Jasoria, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), NewMe, in a conversation with Business Standard.
 
Jasoria highlighted that the brand aims to bridge the gap between pricing and aesthetics, focusing mainly
Topics : Start-ups IPOs stock markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon