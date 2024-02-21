Sensex (    %)
                        
Novelis IPO in US SEC: A potential booster for base metals major Hindalco

The monetisation proceeds could be used to fund ongoing capex for Novelis' Bay Minette facility

Novelis
Novelis

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

Base metals major Hindalco’s overseas subsidiary, Novelis, has submitted a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the proposed public offering of promoters’ shares.

Novelis' sole shareholder, AV Minerals (Netherlands) NV, is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Hindalco.

Novelis would not receive any proceeds from the sale. Assuming SEC clearance could go through in about 6 months. It is not stated how much of a stake is to be put on the block.

The monetisation proceeds could be used to fund ongoing capex for Novelis’ Bay Minette facility.

The company recently stated that costs for

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

