Pre-IPO deals slow further after 2023 peak as valuation gap narrows

Pre-IPO deals have fallen as companies avoid dilution, with narrowing price gaps and robust IPO demand prompting issuers to skip placements and seek higher valuations

Experts said pre-IPO deals are expected to moderate unless there is a downturn in market sentiment.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Pre-initial public offering (IPO) allotments have fallen out of favour over the past two years amidst buoyant primary markets and increasing average float sizes.
 
In 2023, 13 firms raised a record ₹1,074 crore through pre-IPO placements. However, this figure dropped to eight firms raising ₹387 crore in 2024. Meanwhile, so far this year, seven firms have raised ₹506 crore.
 
The decline in both the number and value of these deals over the past years is largely attributed to the narrowing valuation gap between pre-IPO and IPO prices.
 
“Earlier, the pre-IPO price was lower than the IPO price, creating a price
