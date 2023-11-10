Sensex (0.11%)
Japanese investment giant SoftBank may partially exit Ola, Swiggy, FirstCry

Investment giant hopes to rake in handsome returns

SoftBank
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Japanese investment giant SoftBank is looking to partially exit from three startups which are aiming at an IPO next year — Ola Electric, Swiggy and First Cry.

But its decision will depend on the size of the offer for sale pool in each of the companies. According to sources aware of the strategy, Softbank invested over $850 million collectively in these companies whose value conservatively would go up more than 4.3 times to around $3.7 billion, based on preliminary estimates of their projected valuation when they go public next year.
 
SoftBank has kept away from investing in any new Indian startup in this calendar year. But sources aware of the development say it is in talks to put some equity in

Topics : IPO share market SoftBank Ola Electric Mobility Swiggy

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

