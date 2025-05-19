Monday, May 19, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPO-bound logistics unicorn Shiprocket plans to raise Rs 2,000-2,500 crore

Logistics unicorn Shiprocket is preparing a ₹2,000-2,500 crore IPO comprising fresh issue and OFS, with proceeds likely to go into tech, warehousing, and expansion

Earlier, the Gurugram-headquartered company converted into a public limited company in preparation for the IPO. | File Image

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Temasek- and Zomato-backed logistics unicorn Shiprocket is preparing to confidentially file for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), sources familiar with the matter told Business Standard. The company plans to raise around ₹2,000–2,500 crore through the public issue.
 
The offer is expected to comprise a mix of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing investors. The company has onboarded Axis Capital Ltd, BofA Securities, JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd as merchant bankers, according to the sources. 
