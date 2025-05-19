Monday, May 19, 2025 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Rasna acquires Jumpin brand to enter India's RTD beverage segment

Rasna acquires Jumpin brand to enter India's RTD beverage segment

Rasna acquires iconic brand Jumpin to expand into the ₹1,000 crore RTD segment, aiming for national rollout with Indian fruit-based drinks starting at ₹10

Piruz Khambatta, Rasna Group chairman
Premium

The brand was acquired from Hershey’s India, though its original owner was the Godrej Group. | File Image

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rasna has entered the ready-to-drink (RTD) market by acquiring beverage brand Jumpin, which was independently valued at ₹350 crore.
 
The company is eyeing a ₹1,000 crore share of the RTD business with this acquisition, aligning with its broader vision to diversify and consolidate its position in the non-carbonated beverage category.
 
The brand was acquired from Hershey’s India, though its original owner was the Godrej Group. According to a source, the acquisition price was slightly lower than ₹350 crore.
 
According to IMARC Group, India’s fruit juice market is projected to reach ₹1,22,855 crore by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate
Topics : Rasna Soft drinks Hershey India fruit juice Make in India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon