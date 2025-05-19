Rasna acquires Jumpin brand to enter India's RTD beverage segment

Rasna has entered the ready-to-drink (RTD) market by acquiring beverage brand Jumpin, which was independently valued at ₹350 crore.

The company is eyeing a ₹1,000 crore share of the RTD business with this acquisition, aligning with its broader vision to diversify and consolidate its position in the non-carbonated beverage category.

The brand was acquired from Hershey’s India, though its original owner was the Godrej Group. According to a source, the acquisition price was slightly lower than ₹350 crore.

According to IMARC Group, India’s fruit juice market is projected to reach ₹1,22,855 crore by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate