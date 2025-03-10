Monday, March 10, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / IPO / Showing resilience: SME IPO wagon chugs along amid mainboard slowdown

Showing resilience: SME IPO wagon chugs along amid mainboard slowdown

Retail investors' exuberance, driven by strong after-listing performances, is the primary reason for the robust fundraising through the SME segment

ipo market listing share market
Premium

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The market slump has brought mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) to a grinding halt, but the small and medium enterprises (SME) segment continues to thrive.
 
In the first two months of this year, 40 SME IPOs hit the market, up from 34 in the same period last year. In contrast, only nine mainboard IPOs were executed in January and February, down from 16 in the same period last year. This momentum has continued into March, with half a dozen SME IPOs hitting the market, even as the mainboard is yet to see a single deal. 
 
Retail investors’ exuberance, driven by
Topics : SME companies IPOs stock market listing

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon