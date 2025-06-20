Co-working space aggregator Stylework plans $100 mn IPO in two years

Coworking space aggregator Stylework is planning a $100 million (₹830 crore) initial public offering within the next two years, prior to which it will raise funds through pre-IPO round of $30 million, said Chief Executive and cofounder Sparsh Khandelwal.

“A pre-IPO would be a $30 million round, with a $20 million equity and $10 million venture around it. The IPO can go up to $100 million, which is our FY27-FY28 plan,” he said in an interaction with Business Standard, while adding that while equity dilution was yet to be decided, the company was open to bringing in strategic investors. Within