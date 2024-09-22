Business Standard
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / AIFs push for a tune-up: Simpler rules, lower barriers, faster approvals

AIFs push for a tune-up: Simpler rules, lower barriers, faster approvals

Sebi expert group recommends reforms to streamline operations

alternative investment funds, mutual funds
Premium

Khushboo Tiwari
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 11:14 PM IST
In a bid to ease business operations, alternative investment funds (AIFs) have submitted a raft of suggestions aimed at expediting registrations and approvals, simplifying operations, validating performance, and lowering investment limits, among other recommendations, according to sources.

The expert committee formed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to promote ease of doing business, which includes members from the AIF sector, submitted its report last month and discussed key suggestions with the regulatory body.

The industry has requested certain relaxations governing investment managers, a smoother registration process for existing AIFs launching schemes, and a reduction

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon