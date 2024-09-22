AIFs push for a tune-up: Simpler rules, lower barriers, faster approvals

In a bid to ease business operations, alternative investment funds (AIFs) have submitted a raft of suggestions aimed at expediting registrations and approvals, simplifying operations, validating performance, and lowering investment limits, among other recommendations, according to sources.

The expert committee formed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to promote ease of doing business, which includes members from the AIF sector, submitted its report last month and discussed key suggestions with the regulatory body.

The industry has requested certain relaxations governing investment managers, a smoother registration process for existing AIFs launching schemes, and a reduction