Buoyant equity market pushes MF AUM near Rs 60 trillion in June quarter

Buoyed by the equity market rally and robust inflows, the mutual fund (MF) industry’s average quarterly assets under management (AUM) registered nearly double-digit growth for the second straight quarter ending June this year.

The average AUM rose by 9 per cent, from Rs 54.1 trillion in the first three months of 2024 to Rs 59 trillion in April-June, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

The sequential rise in the previous quarter stood at nearly 10 per cent.

“The growth in MF AUM and the market rally are largely driven by retail investors,