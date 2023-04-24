Corporate share in MF AUM sinks below 40% since FY10, shows data



Data sourced from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy by Fisdom Research reveals that companies accounted for 39.7 per cent of total MF AUM at the end of December 2022, against 41.2 per cent at the end of March 2022. The share of corporates in the total assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds (MFs) dropped to below 40 per cent for the first time since 2009-10 (FY10).



Data shows that the HNI share in total AUM rose from 32.7 per cent in March 2022 to 33.7 per cent in December 2022, while that of retail investor increased from 24.6 per cent to 25.4 per cent. The decline in corporate share in AUM last year was a result of two factors: redemption by companies amid decline in excess liquidity due to interest-rate hikes and rise in inflows from retail investors and high-networth individuals (HNIs).



Corporates had over 51 per cent share in the MF industry’s AUM in FY10. The share declined over time with increased retail and HNI participation. Debt MFs, which receive the bulk of corporate money, have seen sustained outflows for over a year. As a result, debt MF AUM declined 9 per cent in 2022-23 to Rs 11.8 trillion.

Also Read Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off HNIs & family offices may turn to AIFs after tax blow to debt MFs Sebi sets lower single-issuer limits for mutual fund debt schemes Life insurers may gain from debt MFs being taxed at marginal rate Invest in long-term debt? Dynamic bond fund managers on the fence Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees Sebi plans to allow mutual funds with performance-based fees: Report Mutual fund investors show bias towards riskier small-cap-oriented schemes MFs book profits in PSU banks, sell stocks worth Rs 1,800 cr in Q4 Mutual funds deploy dry powder to buy the dip in March, shows data