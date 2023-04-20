close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mutual fund investor bias towards riskier small-cap-oriented schemes

Inflows into small-caps highest among market cap-oriented fund categories in March

Abhishek KumarSamie Modak Mumbai
Mutual Funds
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Notwithstanding sharp volatility in March, mutual fund (MF) investors didn’t fight shy of investing in riskier small-cap-oriented schemes. Inflows into small-cap funds were not just the highest in absolute terms, they were also the maximum as a proportion of assets under management (AUM) among all market capitalisation (m-cap)-oriented categories.
Investors funnelled Rs 2,430 crore down small-cap funds — 1.8 per cent of their AUM of Rs 1.33 trillion. Meanwhile, inflows into mid-cap schemes were 1.2 per cent of their AUM, while those into large-cap schemes were just 0.4 per cent of AUM.
“Active m-cap-based MF portfolios saw a much higher degree of buying by mid- and small-cap funds, compared to large-cap funds. This indicates a propensity to add ‘size risk’ by domestic investors,” wrote equity strategists Vinod Karki and Niraj Karnani of ICICI Securities in a note.
Or

Also Read

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

Market regulator Sebi considers allowing sponsor-less mutual funds

Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter

MFs book profits in PSU banks, sell stocks worth Rs 1,800 cr in Q4

Mutual funds deploy dry powder to buy the dip in March, shows data

Mutual fund inflows, equity market performance witness decoupling

Widening spread opens window for debt MFs to raise credit risk slightly

Women account for a fifth of total mutual fund investors, shows data

Topics : Mutual Funds Capital markets

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Mutual fund investor bias towards riskier small-cap-oriented schemes

Mutual Funds
4 min read

Sebi bans ex-CEO of Care Ratings for 2 yrs for violating securities law

Sebi
1 min read

Market regulator Sebi penalises former audiitors of CG Power for violations

sebi
1 min read

Overnight rates stay above repo as banks borrow before VRRR maturity

banks
2 min read
Premium

Market correction has made valuations more palatable: Jiten Doshi

Jiten Doshi
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

This railway stock soared 14% today, hitting new high on heavy volumes

Vande Bharat Express
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa: Select new-age stocks may rise up to 12%

Trading Strategy
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Ultratech, NBCC, Mastek, Tata Comm

sensex, BSE
5 min read

Footwear stocks rally; Khadim, Liberty Shoes, Superhouse zoom up to 20%

footwear
3 min read

ITC m-cap hits Rs 5-trn for the first time; stock surges 21% so far in CY23

ITC
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon