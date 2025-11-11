Equity MF flows drop to their lowest in four months on profit-taking

Equity mutual fund (MF) inflows eased for the third consecutive month in October, slipping 19 per cent month-on-month to Rs 24,690 crore. Industry players said the decline was on the back of profit-taking after a sharp run-up in the equity market, which took the benchmark indices closer to their record highs.

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) bucked the trend with flows rising to a new high of Rs 29,529 crore.

“The moderation in net inflows could be attributed to profit booking by investors given the sharp surge in the equity markets along with the festive season. While the pace of inflows