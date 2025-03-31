Equity MF inflows likely slowed down further in March after February dip

Investments into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes likely slowed down further in March after the 26 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) decline in February, going by the recent trend in MFs’ equity buying data.

As of March 26, MFs had deployed a net of Rs 8,485 crore in the equity market during the month, compared to net buying of Rs 48,000 crore in February and Rs 57,650 crore in January, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The quantum of net equity buying by MFs depends on several factors — inflows and outflows from equity and hybrid