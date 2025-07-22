Equity MF schemes may soon be allowed to dabble in gold and silver

Equity mutual fund (MF) schemes may soon be allowed to dabble in gold and silver, if the market regulator’s new categorisation framework is finalised.

Some believe this will provide fund managers with greater flexibility to navigate market volatility during periods of uncertainty, while others argue the move could introduce complexities, particularly with respect to the comparison of scheme performance.

Currently, equity schemes must mandatorily invest 65-80 per cent of the corpus in equities. The rest can be invested in a mix of equity, debt, and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

In a consultation paper on