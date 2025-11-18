Equity mutual fund cash holding rises despite lower inflows: Report

Cash holdings of equity mutual fund (MF) schemes inched up in October even as fresh inflows moderated. Equity MF schemes held cash worth Rs 2.44 trillion at the end of October 2025 — about Rs 5,200 crore higher than the previous month, according to a report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

However, cash in equity schemes as a percentage of total assets declined from 3.2 per cent in September to 2.2 per cent in October as a sharp rally boosted the total assets under management (AUM).

Net inflows into equity MF schemes eased for the third consecutive month in