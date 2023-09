SBI Mutual Fund agrees to invest Rs 410 crore in Nazara Technologies

Statsguru: Six charts explain odds are against new mutual fund players

Some active funds made hefty bets on Jio Financial amid ETF selling

Bandhan MF looks to go beyond smallcaps, plans first active microcap fund

Tiger Global to invest in Rajasthan Royals at a likely valuation of $650 mn

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Floating-rate mutual funds are back in demand after a year-long period of consistent outflows. In the past three months, investors have poured over Rs 6,100 crore into these debt schemes,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com