For better valuations, new paper supply must accelerate: Rajeev Thakkar

Barring a temporary blip where stocks fell on verdict day, we are back to all-time highs. There doesn't appear to be any derating due to the coalition

PPFAS Mutual Fund, Rajeev Thakkar
Rajeev Thakkar, chief investment officer and director of PPFAS Mutual Fund

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

The banking sector faces only one concern: the weakness in deposit growth. Otherwise, it is in good shape and available at attractive valuations, according to Rajeev Thakkar, chief investment officer and director of PPFAS Mutual Fund (MF). In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, Thakkar notes that banks will thrive if the economy performs well. Edited excerpts:

Will a coalition government lead to some valuation derating for India in the long run?
 
Barring a temporary blip where stocks fell on verdict day, we are back to all-time highs. There doesn’t appear to be any derating due to the coalition.
 
First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

