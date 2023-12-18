Sensex (    %)
                        
Fund Pick: ICICI Prudential All Seasons Bond leads in CAGR, strategy

It is an open-ended dynamic debt scheme investing across durations, and faces relatively high interest rate risk and moderate credit risk

Premium

CRISIL Research
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential All Seasons Bond Fund, launched in January 2010, has featured in the top 30 percentile of the dynamic bond funds category of CRISIL Mutual Funds Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through September 2023. Manish Banthia and Nikhil Kabra have been managing the fund since September 2012 and June 2023, respectively. The fund’s assets under management (AUM) rose to Rs 11,427 crore in October 2023, from Rs 4,773 crore in October 2020.
 
It is an open-ended dynamic debt scheme investing across durations, and faces relatively high interest rate risk and moderate credit risk.
 
Consistent performance
 
The fund consistently

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

