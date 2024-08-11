ICICI Prudential Banking & PSU Debt Fund: A good mix of safety and yield

Launched in January 2010, the ICICI Prudential Banking & PSU Debt Fund has consistently ranked within the top 30th percentile of the banking and public sector undertaking (PSU) fund category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for the past three quarters ending June 2024.

As of June 2024, the fund’s assets under management stood at Rs 9,018 crore, up from Rs 8,127 crore in June 2023.







Rohit Lakhotia and Rohan Maru have managed the fund since June 2023 and January 2024, respectively.

The fund aims to generate income while maintaining an