ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: Outrunning the herd, defying the ordinary

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, launched in May 2008, has consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile of the largecap fund category in CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for four consecutive quarters through September 2024.

The fund’s assets under management rose to Rs 66,207 crore as of September 2024, up from Rs 30,724 crore in September 2021.

Anish Tawakley and Vaibhav Dusad have been steering the fund since 2018 and 2021, respectively.

The fund aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and income distribution by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of largecap companies.

Trailing returns

The fund