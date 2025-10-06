We have highest equity concentration among top players: Canara Robeco MF

‘We have highest equity concentration compared to top players’

Though not among India’s top 15 asset managers, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund (MF) is focusing on building a durable, equity-driven business rather than chasing short-term assets under management (AUM) growth, says Rajesh Narula, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). In an interview with Sundar Sethuraman, ahead of its ₹1,326-crore initial public offering (IPO), Narula says despite near-term market volatility, he remains confident about sustained equity inflows. Edited excerpts:

Competition in the MF industry is intensifying. How does your fund house differentiate itself?

We have the highest equity concentration compared