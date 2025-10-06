Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / We have highest equity concentration among top players: Canara Robeco MF

We have highest equity concentration among top players: Canara Robeco MF

In an interview to Sundar Sethuraman, ahead of its Rs 1,326-crore IPO, Narula says despite near-term market volatility, he remains confident about sustained equity inflows. Edited excerpts:

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
premium

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund | File Image

Sundar Sethuraman New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

‘We have highest equity concentration compared to top players’
 
Though not among India’s top 15 asset managers, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund (MF) is focusing on building a durable, equity-driven business rather than chasing short-term assets under management (AUM) growth, says Rajesh Narula, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). In an interview with Sundar Sethuraman, ahead of its ₹1,326-crore initial public offering (IPO), Narula says despite near-term market volatility, he remains confident about sustained equity inflows. Edited excerpts:
 
Competition in the MF industry is intensifying. How does your fund house differentiate itself? 
We have the highest equity concentration compared
Topics : equity fundraising Equity Mutual Funds Mutual funds MFs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon