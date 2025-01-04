Investors betting big on higher-risk equity funds for better returns

With the rising penetration of online investment platforms and investors largely opting for the top performing funds, the folio (investment accounts) pecking order of equity mutual funds (MFs) have seen a major reshuffle in the past two years.

Largecap dominated categories like ELSS, largecap and flexicap, which occupied three of the top four positions in the folio rankings until the end of 2022, have moved down the order to make way for high risk categories.

As of November 2024, sectoral and thematic funds, smallcap funds and midcap funds were the top three fund categories with their folio count rising as