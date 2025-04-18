Friday, April 18, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Making further inroads: Mutual funds on expansion spree in smaller towns

Abhishek Kumar
Mutual fund (MF) growth in towns, beyond the top 30 cities (the B-30), continued in line with the overall growth trend, during 2024-25 (FY25).
 
The share of B-30 in individual MF assets under management (AUM) rose to 26.1 per cent in March 2025 from 25.3 per cent in March 2024.
 
The individual AUM of investors in B-30 surged 27 per cent in FY25, reaching ₹10.8 trillion. In comparison, AUM in the top 30 cities (T-30) increased by 21 per cent to ₹30.5 trillion during the same period.
 
Individual AUM refers to the non-institutional assets being managed by fund houses.
 
