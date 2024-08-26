Business Standard
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / MF industry shifts to factor-based investing; bridging active, passive gap

MF industry shifts to factor-based investing; bridging active, passive gap

Use parameters such as momentum, company size, and volatility to construct portfolios

Mutual Funds
Premium

Image: Shutterstock

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The domestic mutual fund (MF) industry is witnessing a shift towards factor-based investing, bridging the gap between active and passive approaches.

At least three fund houses now manage active funds using factor-based models, while others are exploring this space through quant funds and active momentum funds.

Factor-based investing employs investment models based on factors such as momentum, company size, value, and market volatility to construct portfolios. These schemes can be both active and passive, with active offerings using multiple factors and adapting to market cycles. The factor funds on the active side are also referred to as smart-beta funds.

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon