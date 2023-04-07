close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mutual funds' equity buying scales a new high of Rs 1.7 trillion in FY23

Overall, domestic institutional investors (DIIs), which include MFs, made a net investment of Rs 2.56 trillion in last financial year

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Mutual Fund
Premium

Money coming in through SIPs mostly go into equity schemes. The data shows that only 1 of every 10 SIPs is in a debt scheme

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds (MFs) invested a record Rs 1.73 trillion in equities in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), providing strong support to the Indian markets at a time when foreign investors were redeeming their holdings. They exceeded the previous high of nearly Rs 1.72 trillion investment in equities in FY22. 
The data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) shows MFs were net buyers in the equity market in eleven of the twelve months last financial year. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) redeemed a net Rs 35,000 crore in FY23. They were net sellers in the previous FY, too, when they pulled out over Rs 1.4 trillion.
“Investment by MFs helped the markets hold up in FY23, even as FIIs continued to pull out money, albeit a lower quantum than FY22. Since the MF money is mostly sourced from retail investors, there is less fear of sudden flight of funds. Hence, it provides greater stability to the market,” said Ambaree
Or

Also Read

MF inflow in equities crosses Rs 1.5-trn for second straight fiscal

Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off

Net inflows into equity MFs jump 130% to Rs 14,100 crore in September

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

In changing investment geography, 'other cities' share in MF assets rises

Mutual fund AUM surges 5% in FY23; SBI widens lead, shows data

Wright launches AI platform for MF transactions by retail investors

Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off

Debt fund investors' aim should be capital protection: Sandeep Yadav

Topics : Sensex | Mutual Funds | Equity MFs | DIIs | FIIs | SIPs | Nifty50

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Unauthorised investment advisory services: Sebi bans 4 for six months

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read
Premium

In changing investment geography, 'other cities' share in MF assets rises

mutual funds, MFs
1 min read

Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 60,890; silver plunge Rs 600 to Rs 76,490

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read

Stock market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on Good Friday

markets
3 min read

Mkts see optimism in RBI's status quo, gain for 5th day after initial fall

sensex, BSE
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

This casting & forging company stock has zoomed 107% in less than 10 months

The addition to MSCI's indices has sent Riyadh stocks into a bull market and brought record fund inflows
3 min read

Anupam Rasayan hits 52-week high; zooms 58% in 2 mths on strong biz outlook

stock market, market, stock brokers
2 min read
Premium

Street sees no major surprise in RBI's interest rate pause decision

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors
3 min read

Singer India hits 10% upper circuit as Rakesh Khanna takes over as VC & MD

A sewing and knitting training centre run with the help of Niranjan Singh, who is looking after Startup Cafe in Imphal
2 min read

Stock market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on Good Friday

markets
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon