Mutual fund investors hold steady despite SIP losses, shows latest AUM data

Even as the sharp fall in the equity market has led to losses for systematic investment plan (SIP) investors over the one-year period, the pace of inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) is unlikely to see a major drop.

The latest assets under management (AUM) data for equity MF schemes show no signs of major outflows from key schemes. As of January 28, the AUM of largecap funds was down only 3.7 per cent since the end of December 2024, compared to a 4.3 per cent fall in the Nifty 100.

Similarly, assets managed by smallcap funds are down 11.5