Mutual fund investors holding onto their SIPs for longer, shows data

SIP assets held for over five years are rising across regular and direct plans as investors adopt long-term strategies and stay invested despite market volatility

Overall, SIP accounts have seen a sharp increase in recent years. As of March 2025, there were 81.1 million contributing SIP accounts, compared to 63.8 million in April 2024.

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Mutual fund (MF) investors are now holding onto their systematic investment plan (SIP) investments for longer compared to five years ago. A recent report shows that, as of March 2025, 33 per cent of regular plan SIP assets and 19 per cent of direct plan SIP assets belonged to accounts that were more than five years old.
 
In comparison, five years ago, the proportion of SIP assets under management (AUM) linked to such older accounts was only 12 per cent for regular plans and 4 per cent for direct plans, according to a report by the Association of Mutual Funds
Topics : Mutual Funds Markets

