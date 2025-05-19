Mutual fund investors holding onto their SIPs for longer, shows data

Mutual fund (MF) investors are now holding onto their systematic investment plan (SIP) investments for longer compared to five years ago. A recent report shows that, as of March 2025, 33 per cent of regular plan SIP assets and 19 per cent of direct plan SIP assets belonged to accounts that were more than five years old.

In comparison, five years ago, the proportion of SIP assets under management (AUM) linked to such older accounts was only 12 per cent for regular plans and 4 per cent for direct plans, according to a report by the Association of Mutual Funds