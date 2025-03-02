Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 10:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mutual funds brave rough currents, haul in 800K investors monthly

Mutual funds brave rough currents, haul in 800K investors monthly

The industry now aims to double its investor base to 100 million over the next five years

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

The mutual fund (MF) industry continues to bring in new investors, even as equity scheme returns take a hit from a sharp market correction.
 
Between November 2024 and January 2025, the industry added 800,000 (0.8 million) new investors each month, pushing the total unique investor count to 53.3 million.
 
While this pace has slowed from the previous six-month average of 1 million new investors per month, the industry remains confident about its long-term expansion.
 
The MF industry tracks unique investors using permanent account numbers registered with MF schemes. 
 
Over the 12 months ending September 2024, MFs added
