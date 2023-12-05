Mutual funds rake in 'opportunistic flows' as market sentiment improves

A buoyant equity market, coupled with an improved performance of mutual funds (MFs) on the returns chart, has heightened retail investors’ appetite for equities.

In the past few months, equity MF schemes have seen a surge in fresh investments through both lump sum (one-time investments) and systematic investment plan (SIP) routes.

During the August-September 2023 period, equity MF schemes recorded net lump sum investments of Rs 35,270 crore, compared to just Rs 5,550 crore in the previous three months, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).