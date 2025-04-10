MFs set the ball rolling to enter specialised investment fund arena

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up to venture into specialised investment funds (SIFs) even as more clarity is awaited around key guidelines and the application form.

Several prominent asset management companies (AMCs), ranging from large- to mid-sized players such as Nippon India, Axis, Mirae Asset, Edelweiss, and Union, have revealed plans to introduce products in this emerging space.

Industry sources indicate that ICICI Prudential and DSP are also considering similar moves. Collectively, these firms oversee nearly ₹23 trillion in assets.

AMCs are at varying stages of preparation for this new vertical.

"At Edelweiss MF, our robust in-house research and investment