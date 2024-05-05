Elections stoke volatility but don't alter market dynamics: Niket Shah

With less than a month remaining until the declaration of results for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the markets are witnessing a spike in volatility. While the victory for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party government has largely been factored into market expectations, the uncertainty surrounding the allocation of seats is stirring some apprehension among investors. NIKET SHAH, the newly appointed chief investment officer (CIO) at Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF), suggests that if the ruling coalition fails to secure a substantial majority, it could exacerbate short-term market volatility. Shah, who oversees assets valued at Rs 46,000 crore, shares with Abhishek