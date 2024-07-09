Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Record inflows, equity rally drive MF AUM past Rs 60 trillion: Amfi data

Industry adds latest Rs 10 trillion in just six months

Mutual Funds
Premium

Mutual Funds

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Net inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) surged 17 per cent sequentially to a record high of Rs 40,608 crore in June, supported by a Rs 14,370-crore mop up by 11 new equity fund offerings (NFOs) during the month.

Gross inflows from the systematic investment plan (SIP) route, which rose to a new high of Rs 21,262 crore, also boosted net inflows, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

According to MF executives, the inflows were also boosted by lump sum investments on June 4 as the equity market saw a sharp decline.

Also Read

Mutual Funds

Equity MF inflows up 17% at record high of Rs 40,608 cr in June: Amfi

Premiummutual funds, MFs

AMCs look strong but high valuations risk sharper fall in downturns

sebi

Sebi mandates email as default mode for dispatching CAS by depositories

Mutual Fund investors, FPI, foreign portfolio investors, MF equity

Mutual fund investors ease off buying pedal as FPIs make comeback

Mutual Funds

ICICI Prudential MF to float energy-focused fund; NFO to open on July 2

Topics : Mutual Funds mutual fund sector AUM Amfi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon