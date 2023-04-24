Risk/reward of long duration has mutual fund managers on the fence



Mutual fund (MF) managers are on the fence. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placing the interest rate-hike cycle on pause, is it the right time to shift debt allocation to longer-duration papers?



DBFs are debt MF schemes similar in concept to flexi-cap funds in the equity space. DBF managers have the flexibility to switch allocations between shorter and longer maturity papers, depending on the interest rate cycle. At the end of March, half the dynamic bond fund (DBF) schemes had an average maturity of less than 5.5 years. The rest had gone long on duration, with an average maturity of over 5.5 years.



Fund managers of schemes maintaining a shorter duration cite a flat yield curve and a favourable risk/reward proposition of short- to mid-duration to rationalise their standpoint. DBFs were maintaining an average maturity of about four years in September 2022. This rose to 5.4 years by November 2022 and has since remained in the same range.

Also Read The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023 Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns Mutual fund growth reverses to mean after 2021 sprint, shows data Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees Sebi plans to allow mutual funds with performance-based fees: Report Mutual fund investors show bias towards riskier small-cap-oriented schemes MFs book profits in PSU banks, sell stocks worth Rs 1,800 cr in Q4 Mutual funds deploy dry powder to buy the dip in March, shows data



“Currently, we are more positive on the short duration end which, we believe, looks better than the longer end, as the yield curve is flat at this point. Given we are in mid-cycle, we do not see any significant benefit to investing in longer-duration assets. However, we may trade long duration tactically,” says Manish Banthia, deputy chief investment officer-fixed income, ICICI Prudential MF. “The duration in our fund has been in the range of 4-4.5 years. This is playing the part of the curve where we find the risk/reward being favourable while being overall constructive on duration,” says Dinesh Ahuja, fund manager, SBI DBF.



“The RBI has followed the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed is concerned about the risks of a banking system crisis. This may lead the Fed to pause faster than anticipated. We expect a Fed cut, whenever, to be a precursor to an RBI cut,” reads a recent note from DSP MF. Fund managers who are constructive on longer duration are doing so on the prospects of earlier-than-expected rate cuts in the US and the RBI doing likewise, and a lesser probability of yields spiralling.



Another factor making the case for investing in longer duration is expectations of muted supply, especially from states with a high cash balance. “Positive global externalities should help ease the pressure on interest rates amidst volatility. The absolute yield levels remain attractive. With the outlook getting incrementally better, we have increased the duration of our scheme,” says Parijat Agrawal, head-fixed income, Union Asset Management Company.