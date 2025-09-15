Reits rally as Sebi reclassifies them as equity for mutual fund flows

Monday, September 15, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Shares of real estate investment trusts (Reits) rallied on Monday, reacting to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) Friday decision to reclassify them as equity securities for mutual fund (MF) investments. The move is expected to improve liquidity, expand the investor base, and attract stronger institutional participation, especially from MFs.
 
So far, Reits were classified as hybrid securities.
 
"Reits rallied after Sebi reclassified them from the hybrid category to equities, eliminating MF investment caps and aligning them with global benchmarks. The move is expected to attract significant capital inflows, boost institutional participation, and enhance integration into equity-focused strategies,
